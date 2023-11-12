Skinner stopped 17 of 18 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Skinner received four goals of support in the first period, and he was able to cruise for much of the contest with one of his lightest workloads of the season. The 25-year-old snapped his three-game losing streak with this victory, improving to 2-5-1 with a 3.53 GAA and an .861 save percentage over nine outings. Even if he can gain some positive momentum, it will take a while for Skinner's season-long numbers to look respectable. For now, it appears he has the edge over Calvin Pickard for playing time. Skinner should be back between the pipes Monday versus the Islanders.