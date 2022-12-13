Skinner allowed two goals on 30 shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Wild.

Skinner can't be faulted for this one, as the Oilers managed just 21 shots and only cashed in on one of five power plays. This was just his second loss in his last seven games, and he's allowed exactly two goals in three straight outings. The 24-year-old dropped to 9-7-0 with a 2.76 GAA and a .919 save percentage through 17 outings this season. Jack Campbell will likely start Tuesday in Nashville, but Skinner's played well enough to be given the benefit of the doubt that Monday's loss was just bad luck.