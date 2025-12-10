Skinner stopped 24 of 28 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Sabres.

Skinner continues to alternate between wins and losses, but this one at least got the Oilers a standings point. It didn't look good early, as they trailed 3-0 after two periods, but the offense rallied throughout the third to tie the game. Skinner is now 10-8-4 with a 2.91 GAA and an .887 save percentage over 22 starts this season. The Oilers face a tougher test in Thursday's home game against the Red Wings, and Skinner's ongoing inconsistency makes him tough to trust in fantasy.