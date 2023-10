Skinner allowed three goals on 27 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

Skinner was steadier than in his first two appearances, but he squandered an early two-goal lead. The 24-year-old has surrendered 11 goals on 59 shots through three outings this season. With Jack Campbell also struggling, the Oilers' crease appears to be set for a win-and-stay-in approach. They're on the road Tuesday in Minnesota for their next game.