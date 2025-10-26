Skinner stopped 20 of 23 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken.

Skinner has yet to really blow a game, but the Oilers aren't giving him sufficient support most of the time. He's now 2-3-1 over six starts despite a 2.31 GAA and a .903 save percentage. Skinner still needs to show the ability to steal a game when his teammates don't have their best performance, but things should even out eventually. Expect Calvin Pickard to get the starting nod in Sunday's road game in Vancouver.