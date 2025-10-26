default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Skinner stopped 20 of 23 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken.

Skinner has yet to really blow a game, but the Oilers aren't giving him sufficient support most of the time. He's now 2-3-1 over six starts despite a 2.31 GAA and a .903 save percentage. Skinner still needs to show the ability to steal a game when his teammates don't have their best performance, but things should even out eventually. Expect Calvin Pickard to get the starting nod in Sunday's road game in Vancouver.

More News