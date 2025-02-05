Skinner stopped 20 shots on 22 total attempts in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win against the Blues.

Despite a four-minute stretch in the third period where he allowed two goals, Skinner shut down St. Louis for the first two periods and overtime. The 26-year-old netminder now holds a 20-12-4 record with a .902 save percentage and a 2.68 GAA. Edmonton is hitting its stride as a team, winning 12 of their last 17 games. However, Tuesday's victory was only Skinner's third win in his previous seven outings. Due to his inconsistencies, he is a mid-level starter in fantasy hockey with high upside if Edmonton's momentum continues.