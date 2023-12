Skinner stopped 22 of 23 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Chicago.

After Connor Bedard scored early in the first period, Skinner rebounded to blank Chicago over the final two frames while the Oilers scored four unanswered goals en route to the 25-year-old netminders' seventh straight win. After a rough start to the year, Skinner's held opponents to just 1.70 GAA with a .934 save percentage during his winning streak. He improved to 11-7-1 with an .890 save percentage on the season.