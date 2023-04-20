Skinner stopped 22 of 24 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Kings in Game 2.

The Oilers again blew a lead in this contest, giving up two goals in the second period. They bounced back in the third, and Skinner held his ground to even the series at 1-1. The 24-year-old netminder appears to have the reins as the Oilers' starting goalie. He'll look to turn in a similar effort in Friday's Game 3 in Los Angeles.