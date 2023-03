Skinner saved 25 of 26 shots in a 4-1 victory over Dallas on Thursday.

Skinner bounced back nicely after allowing nine goals on 69 shots over his previous two starts. He improved to 21-14-4 with a 2.87 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 41 outings this season. Skinner doesn't have a shutout this season, but he did have a perfect game going Thursday until Wyatt Johnston finally beat him midway through the third frame.