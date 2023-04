Skinner saved 27 of 29 shots in a 5-2 win over San Jose on Thursday.

One of the two goals Skinner surrendered was scored during a San Jose power play. He's completed the regular season with a 29-14-5 record, 2.75 GAA and .913 save percentage in 50 outings. Skinner is going into the playoffs riding a personal six-game winning streak, during which he's posted a 1.50 GAA and a .946 save percentage.