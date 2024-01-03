Skinner stopped 35 of 37 shots in a 5-2 win over Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Edmonton's core forwards might get the credit for this win, but Skinner certainly played a key role. It was the 25-year-old netminder's fourth straight win, and he's excelled during that stretch, posting a 1.72 GAA and a .944 save percentage. Skinner still has an unappealing 2.83 GAA and .895 save percentage in 26 outings this season, but that's due to his poor start to the campaign -- since Nov. 11, Skinner's 14-4-0 with a 2.37 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 18 appearances.