Skinner allowed three goals on 43 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Skinner faced a sturdy challenge and came within a second of getting the game to a shootout. Sean Walker scored both goals in regulation while Artturi Lehkonen won it late in overtime. Skinner has gone eight appearances without taking a regulation loss, and he's now at 30-13-4 with a 2.57 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 49 games this season. The Oilers have an easier matchup ahead when they host the Canadiens on Tuesday.