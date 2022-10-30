Skinner stopped 40 of 42 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Flames.

Skinner was locked in for this contest. He gave up both goals in the second period, but settled down to allow the Oilers to pull off the comeback win in the third. The 23-year-old continues to turn aside shots at an impressive rate -- he's allowed just six goals on 134 shots this season while posting a 2-1-0 record through four appearances. Skinner may be pushing Jack Campbell for playing time -- the former has started two of the Oilers' last three games. They have a three-game home stand versus the Predators, Devils and Stars next week.