Skinner turned aside 24 shots during a 6-3 win over the Stars on Wednesday.

Skinner blanked the host squad during the decisive third period, claiming his first win since signing a three-year, $7.8 million contract extension Monday. The 24-year-old netminder faced only five third-period shots as the Oilers converted three unanswered markers to secure the win. Skinner (10-8-1) helped the Oilers end a three-game winless streak, all by the score of 4-3.