Skinner will defend the blue paint on the road against the Jets on Tuesday, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.

Skinner struggled in his last start Saturday versus Toronto, surrendering five goals on just 23 shots before being replaced by Calvin Pickard for the third period of the eventual 6-3 loss. Skinner was credited with the defeat. He'll try to get back on track in a road matchup with a slumping Winnipeg squad that's lost three straight games.