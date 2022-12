Skinner made 30 saves in a 5-3 win over Montreal on Saturday.

Nick Suzuki and Arber Xhekaj each scored a power-play goal against him, and Evgenii Dadonov had an even-strength marker. Skinner made 12 saves in the third when the Habs turned up the heat. He's won three straight games and is 7-5-0 with a 2.85 GAA and .911 save percentage in 12 starts this season.