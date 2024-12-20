Skinner turned aside 24 of 26 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Bruins.

Skinner allowed a pair of even-strength goals in the first period, but he shut the door the rest of the way as the Oilers completed the comeback in overtime. It was an encouraging bounce-back performance for the 26-year-old, as he allowed six goals on 28 shots in his last start against the Panthers on Monday. The Alberta native is up to a 12-8-2 record, .893 save percentage and 2.93 GAA through 22 appearances. Skinner and the Oilers have a back-to-back set against the Sharks and Senators on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Calvin Pickard will likely draw one of those starts.