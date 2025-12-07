Skinner stopped 19 of 21 shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Jets.

Skinner has alternated wins and losses over his last six games. He's given up 15 goals in that span, which includes his lone shutout of the season. The 27-year-old is at 10-8-3 with a 2.86 GAA and an .889 save percentage through 21 starts. The Oilers' offense has 19 goals over its last four games, and if the team is heating up, that'll make it easier for Skinner to at least collect wins even if his ratios remain mediocre. The Oilers have a favorable home matchup ahead as they host the Sabres on Tuesday, though Buffalo tagged Skinner for four goals on 27 shots in a 5-1 loss for Edmonton on Nov. 17.