Skinner stopped 22 of 25 shots in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Kings. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Skinner and David Rittich had a goaltending duel in the first period, but the Kings' offense showed up over the final 40 minutes. Skinner has followed up a 12-game winning streak with losses in his last two outings, though he's received just a single goal of support in those defeats. He dropped to 23-11-1 with a 2.45 GAA and a .909 save percentage over 36 appearances. Skinner's recent success means the No. 1 job is his to lose, and he should have plenty of runway to get things turned around.