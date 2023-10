Skinner stopped 29 of 32 shots in Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Rangers.

Skinner remains in search of his first win, though this was his best individual effort of the season. The 24-year-old allowed all three goals in the second period, while the Oilers' offense never got going against Jonathan Quick. Skinner has given up 14 goals on 91 shots through four appearances, but Jack Campbell hasn't done much better. The Oilers may continue to alternate goalies until one of them gets rolling.