Skinner made 27 saves in a 5-2 win over Ottawa on Tuesday.

His teammates gave him a 3-1 lead in the first, and he never looked back. Skinner has had a rough start to 2024-25 and sits with a 6-5-2 record, 3.18 GAA and .881 save percentage. But he's gone 3-0-1 in his last four starts, and the Oilers are starting to surge a bit. Still, Skinner generally allows too many goals a game -- this was his third game in 13 starts this season with two or fewer goals allowed. He did turn last year around in a big way, so maybe he can do the same for 2024-25.