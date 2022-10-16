Skinner made 31 saves in relief of Jack Campbell in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

The Flames did all their damage against Campbell, with Skinner playing flawlessly after he entered midway through the first period. Skinner had some strong moments last year with a 2.62 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 13 appearances, but it was a matter of consistency. He'll serve as at least the backup throughout 2022-23, as Campbell's big contract signed this past summer will likely assure he sees more work than Skinner.