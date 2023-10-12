Skinner stopped 12 of 16 shots in relief of Jack Campbell in Wednesday's 8-1 loss to the Canucks.

Skinner and Campbell had identical stat lines, though Skinner had five more minutes of playing time. After stealing the starting job last year, Skinner's poor training camp allowed Campbell to reclaim the No. 1 gig to open 2023-24. Realistically, both goalies will get their share of starts this year, though Skinner likely has a bit more upside from a fantasy perspective. The 24-year-old went 29-14-5 with a 2.75 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 50 games last season.