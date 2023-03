Skinner turned aside 29 of 32 shots in a 6-3 win over Ottawa on Tuesday.

Skinner allowed a power-play goal, a shorthanded marker and an even-strength goal. He has a 20-14-4 record, 2.92 GAA and .911 save percentage in 40 outings this season. Skinner has won five of his last six outings, but he's also allowed 18 goals in that span.