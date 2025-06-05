Skinner stopped 29 of 32 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Skinner and the Oilers found themselves down 3-1 early in the second period, but the 26-year-old netminder shut the door from there. Leon Draisaitl completed Edmonton's comeback on a power play late in overtime after Florida's Tomas Nosek was penalized for delay of game. Skinner has rattled off five straight wins, allowing a total of eight goals on 137 shots in that span, so he is dialed in at the right time. He's a virtual guarantee to be between the pipes Friday for Game 2.