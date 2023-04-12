Skinner stopped 28 of 29 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Skinner extended his winning streak to five games. While some of the best scorers in the world were involved in this contest, it ended up being a tighter defensive battle after the teams exchanged goals in the first period. Skinner has allowed just seven goals during his winning streak, and he's up to 28-14-5 with a 2.76 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 49 appearances. The Oilers wrap up their regular season Thursday versus the Sharks.