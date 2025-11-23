Skinner made 35 saves in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Panthers.

Edmonton grabbed a 3-1 lead before the first intermission, and Skinner made sure Florida never got level. The 27-year-old netminder continues to get by on strong offensive support -- he's allowed at least three goals in seven of his last eight outings, stumbling to a 3.59 GAA and .868 save percentage over that stretch, but he's still managed to come away with a 4-3-1 record.