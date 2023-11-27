Skinner stopped 21 of 23 shots in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Ducks.

After going 1-2-0 with nine goals allowed and a shutout win during the Oilers' four-game road trip, Skinner was solid on home ice. He also got plenty of help, with the Oilers scoring the last six goals of the game. The 25-year-old has turned things around with five wins in his last seven outings, improving to 6-7-1 on the year with a 3.28 GAA and an .877 save percentage through 15 appearances. Edmonton's next game is Tuesday at home versus the Golden Knights in what figures to be a challenging matchup in a rematch of last year's second-round playoff series.