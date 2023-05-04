Skinner surrendered five goals on 33 shots in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 1. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Skinner got four goals of support from Leon Draisaitl, but it wasn't enough to fend off a more balanced output from the Golden Knights. Skinner has allowed at least three goals in all but one of his seven playoff outings. The 24-year-old probably still has a little leeway early in the second round, but he'll need to be sharp if called upon to start Game 2 on Saturday.