Skinner posted a 23-save shutout in the 3-0 Game 4 win over the Golden Knights on Monday.

Skinner was excellent throughout the entire game and posted his first shutout -- and his first win -- of the current playoff run. Skinner has started in the Oilers' last two games due to the absence of Calvin Pickard (undisclosed), and with the latter being day-to-day, a scenario in which Skinner remains between the pipes for Game 5 on Wednesday might not be out of the question. Skinner has made four appearances in the playoffs, going 1-3-0 with a 3.95 GAA and an .857 save percentage.