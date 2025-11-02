Skinner stopped 27 of 29 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Skinner let two leads get away, but Evan Bouchard's tally at 2:43 of overtime gave the Oilers a win. This was Skinner's second win in three starts and the first time in four outings he's allowed fewer than three goals. The 27-year-old netminder is now at a 4-3-2 record with a 2.52 GAA and a .900 save percentage over nine appearances. The Oilers have a road back-to-back up next with games Monday in St. Louis and Tuesday in Dallas, so both Skinner and Calvin Pickard should start once in that stretch.