Skinner allowed five goals on 23 shots through two periods in a 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

The Oilers dominated every stat category well into the second frame, but the Leafs were opportunistic and took a 5-0 lead before Skinner left. He was replaced by Calvin Pickard. Skinner hadn't looked this rough since his early season struggles. Let's hope he can shake it off -- he's 2-1-2 in his last five starts after going 4-0-0.