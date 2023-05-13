Skinner stopped 18 of 22 shots before he was pulled in Edmonton's 4-3 loss to Vegas in Game 5 on Friday.

Skinner limited Vegas to just one goal on 11 shots in the first period. However, he was pulled from the game after allowing three markers during a stretch of just 1:29 late in the second period. With Edmonton now down 4-2, Jack Campbell stepped into the game and stopped the nine shots he faced. Skinner was charged with the loss, bringing him down to 5-5 with a 3.52 GAA and an .890 save percentage through 11 playoff outings. Skinner's struggles might lead to Campbell starting Sunday.