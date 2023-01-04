Skinner allowed four goals on 20 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.

Skinner did well in Friday's game in Seattle, but the Kraken got to him in the second period of Tuesday's contest. The four goals came in a span of 11:04 during the middle frame before Jack Campbell was called upon in relief. Skinner still ended up with the loss, dropping to 12-10-1 with a 2.88 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 24 contests. The Oilers' next game is Thursday versus the Islanders.