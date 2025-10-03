Skinner is battling the flu bug and may not be able to play against Vancouver in preseason action Friday, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Skinner was scheduled to start, but that may be in doubt. If he is unable to go, Calvin Pickard is in line for the start with the Oilers likely recalling a goaltender from the minors. Skinner was shaky last season, going 26-18-4 with a 2.81 GAA and an .896 save percentage.