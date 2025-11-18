Skinner turned aside 23 of 27 shots in Monday's 5-1 loss to Buffalo, with the Sabres' final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The 27-year-old netminder didn't get much help offensively or defensively, and Skinner had little chance on any of the four pucks that got past him. He's given up four goals in three of his last five starts, and over seven outings in November he's gone 4-2-1 despite a lackluster 3.18 GAA and .880 save percentage.