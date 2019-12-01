The Oilers recalled Skinner from AHL Bakersfield on Sunday.

Mike Smith suffered a leg injury during Saturday's matchup against the Canucks, so Skinner is being taken brought up to serve as Mikko Koskinen's backup for Sunday's rematch. Even if Smith's injury keeps him out for a few more games, Skinner isn't expected to see NHL action with no back-to-backs coming up. Skinner has an .890 save percentage and 3.23 GAA over 15 AHL games this year.