Skinner is set to start on the road versus the Blues on Tuesday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Skinner has lost four of his last five outings (1-3-1), giving up a total of 14 goals in that span. The Blues are also in a run of futility, having scored just six goals over their last five games while going 1-4-0 in that span. Something will have to give, and Skinner looks to be a good fantasy option in this matchup.
