Skinner stopped 21 of 24 shots in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.

Skinner gave up three power-play goals to the Kings before head coach Jay Woodcroft turned to Jack Campbell. The Oilers' offense did enough to get Skinner off the hook, but it was still an ugly outing for the 24-year-old, who has now matched his season high of three straight appearances without a win. Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports Skinner is set to fly back to Edmonton for the birth of his first child, and he's expected to miss the Oilers' games Wednesday in Anaheim and Friday in San Jose at a minimum. Skinner is 12-10-2 with a 2.96 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 26 appearances.