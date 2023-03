Skinner made 26 saves in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

The Oilers took a 5-1 lead into the third period, allowing Skinner to cruise to victory. Skinner has limited four of his last five opponents to two goals, which is a stark contrast to Jack Campbell's stretch of four consecutive games with at least four goals allowed, so Skinner's back to being the hot hand in Edmonton's net.