Skinner made 33 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Lightning on Tuesday.

Skinner has scuffled since the mid-point of January, going 2-5-1 in nine starts and registering a .886 save percentage in that span. His .898 save percentage overall is 35th among goalies with at least 15 starts this season, and his 2.84 GAA is 34th. Skinner remains the Oilers starter, and he has delivered 20 wins this season (20-14-4). His game doesn't instil confidence, but Skinner has a chance to be OK enough to get the Oilers through a few playoff rounds as long as his team can put up goals.