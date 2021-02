Skinner was assigned to AHL Bakersfield on Sunday.

Mike Smith (undisclosed) returned from long-term injured reserve Sunday, so he and Mikko Koskinen will operate as a tandem in the Oilers' crease going forward. Skinner made his NHL debut last Sunday, allowing five goals on 38 shots in a win over the Senators. The 22-year-old will continue his development in the minors.