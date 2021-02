Skinner was activated from the taxi squad Saturday, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

After the Kings claimed Troy Grosenick off waivers Saturday, Skinner was moved back to the active roster to serve as Mikko Koskinen's backup. Skinner made his NHL debut last Sunday, allowing five goals on 38 shots but securing the win due to plenty of offensive support. Koskinen has been a workhorse thus far, but Skinner may get starts in back-to-back sets.