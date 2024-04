Skinner is slated to tend the twine at home versus the Avalanche on Friday.

Skinner has suffered just one regulation loss in his last 13 appearances, posting an 8-1-3 record to go with a 2.34 GAA and .922 save percentage. With a back-to-back on the schedule, the 25-year-old backstop figures to see Calvin Pickard get the nod versus the Flames on the road Saturday. Still, Skinner should see the majority of the workload down the stretch and into the postseason.