Skinner is expected to patrol the blue paint on the road against St. Louis on Thursday, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Skinner has come back down to earth in his last two outings, posting a 3.59 GAA and .889 save percentage, though he still managed to go 1-1-0. Despite the slight blip on the radar, Skinner continues to see the majority of the workload for the Oilers and figures to remain the preferred choice between the pipes the rest of the way.