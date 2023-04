Skinner was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports, indicating he will start in Colorado on Tuesday.

Skinner has won his past four outings, having stopped 103 of 109 shots. He has a 27-14-5 record this season with a 2.80 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 48 appearances. Skinner made 43 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche on Jan. 7. Colorado sits 10th in the league this campaign with 3.35 goals per game.