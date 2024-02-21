Skinner is slated to start at home against Boston on Wednesday, per Tom Gazzola of TSN 1260.

The Bruins, who rank 13th offensively with 3.32 goals per game, are a difficult assignment, especially for a struggling goaltender like Skinner. The 25-year-old netminder has posted a 3.80 GAA and an .872 save percentage over his last four starts, though Edmonton's strong forward corps resulted in the Oilers still winning two of those contests. Skinner has a 25-12-1 record, 2.57 GAA and .906 save percentage through 39 outings in 2023-24.