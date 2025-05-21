Skinner is expected to start on the road against Dallas on Wednesday for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, per Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

No real surprise there. While Skinner has been mediocre overall in the 2025 playoffs with a 2-3 record, 3.05 GAA and .884 save percentage across five appearances, he's coming off back-to-back shutouts, so it makes perfect sense to give him this assignment. That said, Skinner struggled against Dallas during the 2024-25 regular season, posting a 3.99 GAA and an .841 save percentage in three outings.