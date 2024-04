Skinner is slated to start at home versus Vegas on Wednesday, per Oilers play-by-by announcer Jack Michaels.

Skinner has a 34-14-5 record, 2.62 GAA and .906 save percentage in 55 outings in 2023-24. He saved 22 of 24 shots en route to a 6-2 win over Colorado in his last start Friday. Skinner has had mixed results against the Golden Knights this season, posting a 1-1-0 record while saving 46 of 52 shots (.885 save percentage) across two starts.