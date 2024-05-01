Skinner is expected to start at home against LA in Game 5 on Wednesday, per Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton.

Skinner earned a 33-save shutout over the Kings in Game 4 and has stopped 60 of 61 shots (.984 save percentage) over his last two starts. That gives him a 3-1 record, 2.48 GAA and .919 save percentage in four playoff contests this year. The 25-year-old was streaky in the regular season, finishing with a 36-16-5 record, 2.62 GAA and .905 save percentage in 59 appearances, but Skinner seems to be on a roll with a chance to eliminate the Kings up for grabs.